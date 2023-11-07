Road closure in Co Antrim to impact local commuter traffic

Part of the A2 Shore Road in Co Antrim will be closed for ten days due to the installation of a new gas pipeline by Phoenix Gas. The closure, between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Road, will impact local commuter traffic. A signed diversionary route will be in place and extra time should be allowed for journeys.

