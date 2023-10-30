Roa Island death: Artist's image released in identity search

Police hoping to identify a man whose body washed up at Roa Island have released a forensic artist's image of what the man may have looked like.

Furness Coastguard found the body on the island on 30 April, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.Det Insp Laura Nield said: "The image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may lead to someone getting in touch."He has been described as white, around 6ft tall (1.82m) and is thought to be between 50 and 70 years old.It is believed he may have shaved before his death and members of the public might have known him with a beard.

