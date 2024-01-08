RNIB's New Sonic Identity: A Unique Approach to Branding

Sonic logos are becoming an increasingly important aspect of overall brand identity, and from the likes of the Netflix 'ta-dum' to the McDonald's whistle (you know the one), plenty of aural logos are as etched onto our consciousness as their visual counterparts. But perhaps no recent rebrand has embraced sound quite as fully (and justifiably) as the new identity RNIB, the UK's leading national sight loss charity.

Unveiled last year, the new sonic identity was created by London-based music and sound design studio, and involves a sonic logo, a brand track with the same key notes, and a set of 18 radio jingles, rolled out across RNIB's helpline, videos, advertising and more. We spoke to Molecular's founder Dave Connolly and Head of Production Jamie Logan about their unique approach to this incredible community-based branding project, and how it has transformed their approach to thinking and collaboratin





CreativeBloq » / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.