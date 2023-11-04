River of Light event to go ahead following Storm Ciaran

Tonight's River of Light event is expected to go ahead following Storm Ciaran. Last night, the River of Light trail was forced to shut down due to heavy rain and strong winds battering Merseyside. Liverpool City Council posted an update on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that read: "Due to the adverse weather conditions, River of Light will not be taking place tonight. Sorry for any inconvenience caused, but hopefully we’ll be back tomorrow
." READ MORE: Dad slammed worker's head into a fridge after son, 13, was denied energy drink READ MORE:Nurse's horror as she realised who stabbing victim really was The Visit Liverpool X account has now announced the event is back on and guests are free to roam the city and enjoy the illumination trail at their leisure. Visit Liverpool said: "River of Light is back tonight! "Following yesterday's cancellation due to weather conditions, River of Light will return this evening from 5pm-9pm!" River of Light is available for another three evenings before leaving on Sunday, November 5. You can find the full trail, information on installations and more details here. Win a family ticket with overnight stay at fun-filled LEGOLAND Windsor Resort Get the top stories straight to your inbox by signing up to our what's on newslette
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: bbcemt | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »