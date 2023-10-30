River Island Shoppers Snap Up £30 Jumper Spotted on Instagram

As the weather turns cold and dreary, many fashion fans will be on the look out for a versatile jumper that not only offers style, but warmth too. On Instagram, the brand shared a reel of the 'perfect' autumnal outfit which featured the grey knitted jumper, a beige trench coat, a black boucle shoulder bag and white embellished straight leg jeans.

The full caption read: "Meet the most wearable piece in your autumn wardrobe: the grey knit. As seen on Iconic Islander, Emily #ImWearingRI #autumnlove #winteroutfit #casualoutfit #Linkinbio to shop."READ MORE: I tried a 'glamorous' £60 River Island jumpsuit that's a 'Christmas must-have'

Currently available in sizes XS, S, M and L, the knitted jumper comes in grey, beige, pale blue, lime green and green. It features a cosy crew neck with long sleeves and is made from 16% Acrylic, 3% Elastane and 81% Polyester.A second comment read: "A great piece! ." headtopics.com

Shoppers can purchase the grey jumper for £30 here. If you want the full autumnal outfit, the beige double breasted trench coat can be found for £90 here and the black boucle bag can be found for £35 here.

Elsewhere, M&S is selling this cosy £35 cable knit crew jumper that has an almost five star rating here.

