River Island's 'Rich Girl Cardigan' Attracts Shoppers' Attention

River Island is currently selling a 'rich girl cardigan' which has attracted a lot of interest from shoppers. This season, high-street stores such as River Island are taking old classics and giving them a modern twist. One of these items is the Cream Boucle Crop Trophy Jacket, which is a stylish jacket that can elevate a casual outfit into a chic ensemble. The retailer has dubbed this jacket the 'rich girl cardigan' for the 2024 spring season, and it's currently on sale for £70.
Available in sizes six to 18, you can also pick from pink, red, navy and dogtooth patterns. The jacket is made from boucle fabric, mainly cotton and polyester, with a crew neckline and big silver buttons for fastening. It's a modern take on the classic Chanel-style boucle, or tweed, light jacket
