River Island Launches Cream Boucle Crop Trophy Jacket

Old money, stealth wealth, quiet luxury – whatever term you prefer for the trend, one thing is for sure; our love of an understated luxe-looking outfit is going absolutely nowhere. If you’re looking for a spring-ready piece to add to your quiet luxury-inspired wardrobe, River Island ’s latest launch is just the thing with its Cream Boucle Crop Trophy Jacket , £70 here, giving some serious old money vibes .
The high street retailer announced the jacket’s launch over on its Instagram, calling it “The status symbol you never knew you needed” before adding: “Meet the rich girl cardigan.” Shoppers were immediately impressed by the lightweight jacket, writing: “Fabulous variety to choose from. Maybe need one of each” and “Loving the silver buttons on these.” The cropped jacket is the perfect layering piece for spring, with a cotton blend fabric making it breathable and comfortable even in the warmer weathe
River Island Cream Boucle Crop Trophy Jacket Old Money Vibes Lightweight Jacket Spring Fashion Silver Buttons
