Rival gangs filmed warring at petrol station

This is the shocking moment two rival gangs are caught on CCTV attacking each other with machetes and metal bars in the forecourt of a petrol station . The shocking scene ended with one of the gang members using his car as a battering ram before driving dangerously off into the road with his front lights hanging off the bonnet.

It is just the latest example of violence and disorder at UK petrol station s which firm bosses have likened to the Wild West with organised crime gangs carrying out fuel thefts on a daily basis. Hemant Tandon, Operations Director at Park Garage Group Plc, says criminals are using false number plates to commit drive-off thefts costing him £10,000 per year. He claims this has also led to an increase in violent incidents on petrol station forecourts





