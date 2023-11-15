Rita Ora Goes Shirtless in Black Blazer Dress at Husband Taika Waititi's Film Premiere

Rita Ora sizzled next to her husband Taika Waititi at the star-studded premiere of his film, Next Goal Wins, held at The Grove's AMC in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The British singer, 32, went shirtless underneath a black blazer dress that showed off her toned legs, as she posed alongside her dapper filmmaker husband, 48.

The star — who reportedly just bought a multi-million dollar mansion in New Zealand with her husband — paired the sensational ensemble with knee-high black boots and a chic black purse. As for accessories she opted for a diamond necklace and a number of rings adorning her fingers. Rita accentuated her stunning features with smokey eye makeup, and wore her blonde tresses in bouncy curls

