Rita Ora and Taika Waititi rock matching outfits at All Blacks game

is the gift that keeps on giving – and now she has a partner in crime to help her out in the outfit department.singer stepped out on Saturday not on the streets of London, but at Saint-Denis' Stade de France to deliver her best sporting spectator style moment.Rita and her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi were full of high spirits in the crowd, as they excitedly watched the final match of the Rugby World Cup between New Zealand's All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks.

Sadly for Taika, his home country was pipped to the post by South Africa, but at least the couple brought their style A-game and looked categorically cool. Every cloud, right?Showing her support, Rita opted for an All Blacks jersey, layering the piece (decorated with a botanical graphic print) over a white collared shirt.She went for an air of casual, rocking a messy bun, thick gold hoops and a plethora of chunky rings.

Like Rita, he also rocked an All Blacks jersey, showing off his patriotism. We're totally here for their shared spectator looks, couples that slay together, stay together, right?

