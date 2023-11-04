Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi enjoy culture and local cuisine in Edinburgh

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi have been spotted soaking up some culture in the Scots capital while enjoying a taste of the local cuisine. The singer and her hubby took a laidback trip to the capital which included venturing around the Old Town to see some of Edinburgh's famous beauty spots and visiting the local restaurants. During the trip, the star enjoyed a Scotch Egg while they took a stroll around the city.
One resident also told Edinburgh Live: "We saw the couple in the Guildford Arms pub." They were also spotted in one of the famous bookshops hidden around the Grassmarket and popped into Mary's Milkbar for an ice cream despite the cold weather. While on that side of town, the couple also paid a visit to I.J Mellis Cheese on picturesque Victoria Street. In a video posted to her Instagram story, Rita said: "Our scotch egg review. I know you guys are desperate to see what we think. I do get a little demanding over food lol. In the short clip, the couple is seen enjoying a chorizo scotch egg and a black pudding one. She adds while holding up one of them: "This is as big as your head. Tell me it's not as big as your head!" Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today. You'll receive daily updates on breaking news as well as the top headlines across Scotlan
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: talkSPORT | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: bbcemt | Read more »