Rising Use of Buy Now Pay Later for Essential Items Raises Concerns

CHECKING her bank, Courtney Cross realises she has less than £100 in her account to last her for the next two weeks.and a shot of fear goes through her as she realises her outgoings will be more than £250 in the next fortnight leaving her £100 short."I bought nappies courtesy of Klarna on Amazon and loo roll is coming from another BNPL app", she tells The Sun.“I am using BNPL to buy milk, sausages, and bread. This is not a one-off. It is terrifying.

” “The cost-of-living crisis means I, and millions of other people like me, are buying cereal, butter, eggs and yoghurt on pay later schemes.”Cadbury shoppers fuming as 'best chocolate bar EVER made' has been discontinued In September 2023 Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) research revealed almost two million shoppers who use BNPL are now using it for essential items such as groceries.The latest FCA statistics show 27% of UK adults had used BNPL to buy something during the six months to January 2023 - up from 17% in the 12 months befor





