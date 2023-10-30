Rising Star Joins Glasgow Clinic in Dental Industry

A 'rising star' in the dental industry is 'extremely excited' to be joining a Glasgow clinic.Since graduating at the top of his class from the British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry Academy in 2021, Graeme has extensive experience in all aspects of implants and cosmetic dentistry.

The 35-year-old has since turned his focus exclusively to implants and has performed around 150 procedures since 2021. As well as being based in Hyndland, Graeme will also be offering treatments in the Oban clinic to save patients from travelling for his services.

He said: “I’ve always been passionate about seeing a patient's care through from beginning to end, which drove me to having a special interest in dental implants.“I’m extremely excited to have joined Scottish Dental Care, the values placed on development while delivering such high-quality care is inspiring.” headtopics.com

The dental group has also appointed Dr Lorna Cox, who will be based in the newly acquired Belhaven Dental Clinic in Port Glasgow. Lynn Hood, chief executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome both Graeme and Lorna, their appointments come at a very exciting time for us.

“Their combined experience will bolster our roster of dentists across Scotland, expanding our offering of treatments at our clinics in Glasgow and Oban, ensuring more people have access to high-quality dental care.” headtopics.com

Cardonald Dental Clinic was expanded to include three new surgeries and bring on board two new dentists to bring the staff count to 10.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

West Bridgford Duo Nominated for Rising Star and Live Performance AwardsSisters Nyrobi and Chaya Beckett-Messam, known as a black female artists in alternative music, have been nominated for the Rising Star and Live Performance Awards. Their latest release features punk-rap artist Delilah Bon and they have upcoming performances at Reading and Spotify's Anti-Prom. The duo received funding from the NextGen initiative and their nominations are a reflection of their hard work and support from those around them. Read more ⮕

Grantchester Star Praises Co-Star and Teases New SeasonThe star of Grantchester expresses admiration for his co-star and hints at the upcoming season. Fans are excited for the new episodes and the introduction of a new character. This will be Tom's final season in the show. Read more ⮕

Glasgow's 850th Anniversary Celebration: Building a Legacy for the CityGlasgow's 850th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the city's growth and key events that have shaped it, according to council leader Susan Aitken. The year 2025 will mark 850 years since Glasgow was granted its burgh charter, and a 12-month programme of celebratory events is underway. Aitken sees this anniversary as a chance to bring the city together, generate pride, and drive real change in the communities. Glasgow 2025 is seen as an accelerator for the future, building on the success of the Glasgow 800 celebrations 50 years ago. Read more ⮕

Glasgow City Council to Order 100,000 Bins with Tracking Gadgets for RecyclingGlasgow City Council plans to purchase over 100,000 new grey bins with tracking gadgets to monitor recycling rates. The bins will be fitted with RFID tags and will provide information on when they are emptied and the location of the bin. The council aims to encourage an increase in recycling and improve waste management. Read more ⮕

Council Approves 5G Telecoms Equipment Installation on Glasgow Office BlockCouncillors in Glasgow have given the green light to a bid to install 5G telecoms equipment on a city centre office block rooftop. The decision comes after the bid was previously refused due to concerns about the impact on the building's appearance. The council overruled the previous decision following an appeal from WHP Telecoms Ltd on behalf of MBNL (EE (UK) Ltd & Hutchison UK). The council stated that the proposal would not harm the area's visual amenity and would contribute to sustainable development. Read more ⮕

Charity Buffet Raises Over £1500 for Glasgow Cleansing StaffGMB convenor Chris Mitchell organized a charity buffet to support Glasgow cleansing staff who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. Donations from the SNP, Green, and Labour parties helped cover the cost of the buffet, which was well received by GMB members facing financial difficulties. Read more ⮕