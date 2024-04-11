Rising Prices Hit Lowest-Earning Workers in Leeds

Rising prices hit the city’s lowest-earning workers the hardest as they faced a six per cent fall in their weekly income, latest figures reveal. A Leeds City Council report said the lowest ten per cent of earners were losing an estimated £12 per week. In comparison, the city’s top ten per cent of earners lost just four per cent of their income in real terms, equivalent to £46 per week.

Read More: DWP handout to people with kids Lower earners were losing more in real terms because they spent a higher proportion of their incomes on rent, food and fuel. A report to the council’s executive board welcomed a six-month extension to the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), which allows councils to make cash payments to people on low incomes. But it warned that cuts to government support elsewhere meant the HSF would struggle to provide for everyone in need. It said: “While the extension for six months is welcome in the immediate term, the short notice, coupled with lack of any commitment regarding the long-term future of the fund, means continued uncertainty and instability within the context of welfare support.” The report said that although the average wage in Leeds was £15.43 per hour, an estimated 44,968 full-time equivalent workers were on less than the 2023 Living Wage of £10.90 per hour. The council’s Welfare Rights Unit, which helps people claim benefits, dealt with 1,140 enquiries during 2020/21, rising to 2,631 in 2023/2

Leeds Lowest-Earning Workers Income Prices Household Support Fund Government Support Rising Prices

