Rising Geopolitical Risk and Supply Disruptions Push Oil Prices Higher

A combination of rising geopolitical risk and supply disruptions has pushed oil prices higher, with Brent looking increasingly likely to break the $90 mark. Energy stocks have started to outperform the wider stock market as Brent is nearing 89 per barrel this week, with energy leading the S&P 500’s eleven market sectors in March thanks to a 10% rise.

The oil markets are anticipating the OPEC monitoring meeting on April 3, looking for potential clues on the directionality of pricing, with JPMorgan already predicting Brent to be in the $90s by May on Russia’s production cuts. The ongoing tightness in refined products has seen refiners outperforming pure upstream-focused companies by some 5 percentage points as the Red Sea shipping disruptions and refinery drone strikes in Russia kept supply restricted. According to Reuters, OPEC production declined to 2

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brent Soars Past $85 As IEA Recalculates Supply, DemandCrude oil prices hit a four-month high on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark crossing over the $80 mark and Brent passing $85 per barrel

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Bloomberg Survey Brent To Exceed $80 By Year's EndThe Brent crude oil benchmark is set to exceed $80 per barrel by the end of this year, according to a new Bloomberg Intelligence oil price survey

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Brent Crude Tops $87 as Geopolitics Threatens Tight SupplyBrent crude oil surged past $87 on Monday as Russia's war on Ukraine increasingly focuses on attacks on energy installations, and as mediation in the Israel-Gaza conflict fails.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

OPEC Panel Unlikely to Propose Policy Changes as Oil Prices Hit 2024 HighOPEC is expected to maintain current oil production cuts despite surging prices due to geopolitical tensions, potentially keeping prices high.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Reuters Survey Shows OPEC Output Reduced in MarchLower exports from both Iraq and Nigeria, in combination with continuing voluntary supply cuts have resulted in reduced oil production for OPEC in March, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

5 Takeaways from the Oilprice Interview With OPEC Sec. Gen. al-GhaisIn an exclusive interview with Oilprice.com, OPEC's Secretary General HE. Haitham al-Ghais reaffirmed his organization's position on long-term oil demand and explained the OPEC stance on carbon reduction

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »