Rising Food Insecurity Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia in Older Americans

There are approximately 6 million Americans aged 65 years or over who have Alzheimer's disease and Alzheimer's disease–related dementias (AD/ADRD); this number is expected to shoot up to 14 million, more than double the current total by 2060. Food insecurity is also on the rise in American households, being reported in more than 7% of those harboring older people in 2021, up from 5% two decades ago.

Moreover, estimates project that almost a tenth of people in their sixth decade will experience food insecurity. This is associated with higher risks of malnutrition, poor health, metabolic and cardiovascular disease, stress, depression, and dementia. Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are being run to alleviate food insecurity





NewsMedical » / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Struggle with Rising Household Debt and ExpensesA new poll reveals that 2 in 3 Americans have seen their household expenses rise, while only 1 in 4 have experienced an increase in income. Additionally, about half of Americans have credit card debt, 4 in 10 have auto loans, and 1 in 4 have medical debt. Concerns about financial futures are growing as household debt continues to rise.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Food insecurity associated with liver disease in teensTeens from low-income families experiencing food insecurity are developing the most common form of liver disease twice as often as those who have easier access to food, likely because they rely on low-cost, ultra-processed foods, according to a study scheduled for presentation at The Liver Meeting, held by the American Association for the Study of...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Food Insecurity and Job Loss Contributed to Mental Health Issues During the PandemicA recent study reveals that food insecurity and job loss have played a significant role in the increase of mental health issues during the pandemic.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Brighton food banks fear closure amid rising costs and demandAbout 6,441 people in Brighton and Hove rely on food banks every week, according to a report.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Food-sharing project blames increase in food waste on pandemicShare Wokingham, a volunteer-led project in Berkshire, has blamed the increase in food waste on the pandemic. The charity distributes 10 tonnes of fresh food to people across the county every week, which would otherwise be thrown away.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Village pub loved by food experts praising its roaring fires and hearty foodThe Dressers Arms at Wheelton, Chorley, has been praised by some of the top critics in the country

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »