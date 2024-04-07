Rising Energy Bills Force Pub Landlords to Take Drastic Measures

From working 70 hour weeks due to staff cuts, to turning off lights and the heating on quiet days or shutting altogether, the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills are forcing pub landlords to take drastic measures in a bid to stay afloat. A recent poll of British Beer and Pub Association members found 32% had reduced their hours due to high costs. Sobering research by the association shows 509 pubs shut down in 2023, and this year an estimated 750 could close by June.

Figures from Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) show in Greater Manchester alone, during the course of 2023, there were 24 permanent closures and 60 long-term closures. Despite the mounting challenges publicans across Greater Manchester are standing fast, driven by a dogged passion to keep the pub industry alive for the sake of their communities. It’s within their establishments’ walls that families hold and make memories, from celebrating marriages to comforting one another at a wak

