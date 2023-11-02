Rishi Sunak: We will keep working to help more British citizens leave Gaza

Rishi Sunak said the UK will continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure more British citizens can leave Gaza safely.
Officials said the crossing will be open for “controlled and time-limited periods” to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave Gaza. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes US vice-president Kamala Harris to 10 Downing Street for talks (Carl Court/PA)
"The Prime Minister thanked president Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely. "The Prime Minister and president Sisi also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people."A spokesperson for the FCDO earlier said: "We will continue working with partners to ensure the crossing is opened again, allowing vital aid into Gaza and more British nationals to leave safely.
The UK has a Border Force team in Cairo, with consular officials in Arish, near Rafah, to provide support for Britons who leave Gaza. Ms Harris, in her reply to the pair’s opening exchanges, said: “I also want to thank you for the position that you and the United Kingdom have taken in terms of what is happening in Israel with Hamas.
Ms Harris said Israel has a "right to defend itself", there must be "no conflation between the Palestinian people and Hamas", and there "should not be any intentional targeting" of civilians. The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.