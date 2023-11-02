Rishi Sunak: We will keep working to help more British citizens leave Gaza

Rishi Sunak said the UK will continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure more British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

Officials said the crossing will be open for “controlled and time-limited periods” to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave Gaza. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes US vice-president Kamala Harris to 10 Downing Street for talks (Carl Court/PA)

“The Prime Minister thanked president Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely. “The Prime Minister and president Sisi also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.”A spokesperson for the FCDO earlier said: “We will continue working with partners to ensure the crossing is opened again, allowing vital aid into Gaza and more British nationals to leave safely. headtopics.com

The UK has a Border Force team in Cairo, with consular officials in Arish, near Rafah, to provide support for Britons who leave Gaza. Ms Harris, in her reply to the pair’s opening exchanges, said: “I also want to thank you for the position that you and the United Kingdom have taken in terms of what is happening in Israel with Hamas.

Ms Harris said Israel has a “right to defend itself”, there must be “no conflation between the Palestinian people and Hamas”, and there “should not be any intentional targeting” of civilians. The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. headtopics.com

Manchester and Liverpool 'could get £20bn to build new rail link between cities'Mayor hopes region could still 'salvage something' after Rishi Sunak scrapped HS2 in the North Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak blocks Scottish Government from major AI summitRISHI Sunak has blocked the Scottish Government from being represented at a major AI summit. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk expected to attend AI summit in UKUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would do a live interview with the tech billionaire. Read more ⮕

Five key questions about Rishi Sunak’s AI summit – and what will changeThe UK is hosting a two-day summit on AI safety from Bletchley Park - but will it actually achieve anything? Read more ⮕

Global representatives gather for Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summitRepresentatives from the USA, France, Japan and China will attend the summit, though world leaders like President Biden will not make an appearance. Read more ⮕

Global representatives gather for Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summitRepresentatives from the USA, France, Japan and China will attend the summit, though world leaders like President Biden will not make an appearance. Read more ⮕