Rishi Sunak Vows Rwanda Flights Will Go Ahead Despite Legal Ruling

Rishi Sunak vowed Rwanda flights will go ahead tonight as he unveiled his response after after judges dramatically ruled the plan was illegal. At a press conference in No10, the PM pledged a new treaty with the country and said Parliament will declare that it is safe for asylum seekers. He insisted if that failed he is ready to ditch the European Convention on Human rights rather than let foreign courts stand in the way of action.

Planes should start leaving for Rwanda next Spring, he said - although he would not guarantee the timetable. That would potentially be just months before a general election. 'Let me tell everyone now – I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights,' Mr Sunak said. 'If the Strasbourg Court chooses to intervene against the express wishes of Parliament I am prepared to do what necessary to get flights off. 'I will not take the easy way out.' Mr Sunak said he 'shared the frustrations' of Tory MPs who have been urging him to water down human rights rules or simply ignore the Supreme Cour

