Rishi Sunak unsure of general election date, welcomes Boris Johnson to campaign trail

Rishi Sunak has revealed he doesn't know the general election date - but Boris Johnson is welcome to join the campaign trail. Sunak insists he has yet to make his mind up on when the country goes to the polls - adding to even more uncertainty. He stated that his working assumption is that there will be an election in the second half of the year. Sunak will answer questions on our new show Never Mind the Ballots tonight at 7pm.

The Tory leader currently sits behind Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer in the polls, with elections to be held before the end of January 2025. Our weekly show Never Mind the Ballots also features opinions and insight from our panel discussing what readers want from the next Government

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside Rishi Sunak & Boris Johnson’s secretive summit to decide who would be PMBoris Johnson set for political comeback to haul Tories back into election contention

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Boris Johnson will campaign in Red Wall despite tensions with Rishi Sunak on levelling upFormer prime minister’s camp is in talks with Downing Street to deploy him in this year’s general election

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Boris Johnson has two paths back into frontline politics – and Rishi Sunak may not like eitherThe only way the former prime minister is likely to resurface is if he sees personal gain in doing so

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

'A Hospital Pass': Rishi Sunak Bemoans His Johnson And Truss InheritanceGraeme Demianyk is a news editor at HuffPost UK, and is based in New York. As well as being night new editor, he has written extensively on the Grenfell tower disaster and the UK's housing crisis.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Carrie Johnson's three children share these adorable similarities with their mum and dad Boris JohnsonThe Johnson trio live in Oxfordshire with their parents

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How former PMs could steal spotlight from Rishi Sunak on campaign trailRishi Sunak is the first party leader with four former prime ministers at the political front line - how will he manage these backseat drivers?

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »