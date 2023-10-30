Rishi Sunak to chair Cobra meeting over Israel-Hamas war terror fears

RISHI Sunak is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the war between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

Education minister Robert Halfon stressed before the meeting that the Government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”. It has been at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley warned on Sunday that terrorism is being “accelerated” by events in the Middle East, as he raised concerns about “state threats from Iran”.

He said the United Arab Emirates has had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “But, of course, we have to make sure that British citizens are safe and secure from the threat of terrorism as the Government always does.” headtopics.com

Around 200 UK nationals in Gaza have contacted the Foreign Office as hopes are pinned on getting the Rafah crossing with Egypt opened to allow their release. said his in-laws are alive but have run out of drinking water after getting trapped in Gaza while visiting family

Thirty-three lorries entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the attack provoked Israel's siege, cutting off food, water, fuel and medicines to combatants as well as civilians.

Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflictRishi Sunak is to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today amid fears of an “accelerated” terror threat in the UK. Read more ⮕

