Rishi Sunak supports JK Rowling's criticism of Scotland's hate crime law

Rishi Sunak has backed JK Rowling after the author launched a blistering attack on Scotland's new hate crime law. The Tory Prime Minister said that Rowling was "stating simple facts on biology" and that she "should not be criminalised" for doing so. Harry Potter writer Rowling tore into the Hate Crime Act on Twitter when it came into place on Monday.
The multi-millionaire author - a frequent critic of the Scottish Government's stance on transgender rights - warned the legislation was "wide open to abuse". Sunak then weighed into the row, saying: "People should not be criminalised for stating simple facts on biology. "We believe in free speech in this country, and Conservatives will always protect it." A UK Government source said: "The SNP is taking Scotland down a very dangerous path, with potential for seriously chilling effects on free speech
