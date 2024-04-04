Rishi Sunak supports JK Rowling's criticism of Scotland's hate crime law

Rishi Sunak has backed JK Rowling after the author launched a blistering attack on Scotland's new hate crime law. The Tory Prime Minister said that Rowling was "stating simple facts on biology" and that she "should not be criminalised" for doing so. Harry Potter writer Rowling tore into the Hate Crime Act on Twitter when it came into place on Monday.

The multi-millionaire author - a frequent critic of the Scottish Government's stance on transgender rights - warned the legislation was "wide open to abuse". Sunak then weighed into the row, saying: "People should not be criminalised for stating simple facts on biology. "We believe in free speech in this country, and Conservatives will always protect it." A UK Government source said: "The SNP is taking Scotland down a very dangerous path, with potential for seriously chilling effects on free speech

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rishi Sunak backs JK Rowling after Twitter post about Scottish hate crime lawRISHI Sunak has backed author JK Rowling after she said she is “looking forward to being arrested” over the Hate Crime Act.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rishi Sunak backs JK Rowling after attack on hate crime lawThe Tory Prime Minister said that Rowling was 'stating simple facts on biology' and that she 'should not be criminalised' for doing so.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

JK Rowling backed by Sunak over attack on Scotland's hate crime lawThe author has weighed in on Scotland's new laws.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Rishi Sunak backs JK Rowling's right to free speech as Scotland's hate crime laws come into force:...Furious protesters staged a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh after the SNP's controversial new hate crime laws. Those rallying against it, called the new laws a 'dictatorship' and 'the most ridiculous authoritarian' regime.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

PM backs JK Rowling as row over Scotland's new hate crime laws escalatesThe prime minister said the Conservatives will 'always protect' free speech after the Harry Potter author dared police to arrest her if what she had said qualified as an offence under the new legislations.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »