Rishi Sunak suggested letting people die instead of lockdown, claims Dominic Cummings

Rishi Sunak thought the government should 'just let people die' rather than see the country go into another lockdown, Dominic Cummings is said to have claimed. A diary entry from the government's former chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said Mr Cummings made the remark during a heated meeting over whether to impose stricter pandemic measures back in October 2020.

In the extract, shown to the official COVID inquiry on Monday, Sir Patrick said the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson, had argued against any lockdown, saying he was for 'letting it all rip' and that those who would die from contracting the virus had 'had a good innings'. Politics live: Johnson 'looked broken' in COVID meetings, claims adviser Sir Patrick then detailed a row between Mr Johnson and his chief adviser, with Mr Cummings calling for the PM to act, 'arguing we need to save lives'. The chief scientist described Mr Johnson as 'getting very frustrated' and 'throwing papers down' in the meeting, before saying: 'Looks like we are in a really tough spot, a complete shambles





