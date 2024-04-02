Rishi Sunak's Tories Facing Loss of All Scottish Seats, Poll Shows

Rishi Sunak's Tories are facing the loss of every one of their Scottish seats, according to a new Westminster poll. The rout would also see the Conservatives record their worst ever general election result and lead to a massive Labour majority. Sunak is believed to be agonising over the date of the next election, with October and June being mulled over. A new mega poll for the Best of Britain group, carried out by Survation, shows the Tories are in line for an 'extinction level' event.

It shows Labour with a 19 point lead over the Tories - 45pc to 26pc - which would translate as a 142 majority for Keir Starmer's party. The Conservatives would lose 250 MPs across the UK and Labour would win 468 seats. If the poll was an accurate reflection of voting on election day, the Tories would be an England-only party as they would lose all seven seats in Scotland and every constituency in Wale

Rishi Sunak's Tories facing Scottish wipeout in Westminster poll predictionPollsters say the Conservatives are in line for an 'extinction level' event.

Scottish Tories facing election wipeout as voters turn against Rishi SunakThe massive poll spelled good news for Labour and the SNP

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories'...After the Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons, Shelagh Fogarty stressed the importance of having a 'rational' conversation about immigration and understanding who is really coming to the UK.

Rishi Sunak Tells Tories To 'Go And Smash It' At Local Elections

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls on warring Tories to 'stick to the plan'Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged warring Tories to remain focused on the future of the country and not get caught up in Westminster politics. Speculation about a potential challenge to Sunak's leadership has been growing amid concerns about the Conservative Party's position in the polls. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has also called on Conservative MPs to stop being obsessed with Westminster psychodrama.

