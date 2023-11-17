Rishi Sunak's Surprising Decision to Bring Back David Cameron

I certainly didn’t see that one coming, and judging by the stunned reaction of seasoned Westminster correspondents I was not alone in that. Try as I might, I couldn't discern the strategy behind Rishi Sunak’s decision to bring Mr Cameron, soon to be Lord Cameron, back into the Cabinet. After all, just a few weeks ago at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Prime Minister made a speech marking a decisive break with the last 13 years of Conservative Party rule.

He presented himself as the change candidate repudiating “30 years of political status quo”, telling Conservative delegates: “You either think this country needs to change, or you don’t.” Yet, here he is little over a month later appointing to a senior role in his Cabinet the very embodiment of that broken system - one of the men who helped instigate the chaos of the last few years in the first plac

