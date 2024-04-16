Rishi Sunak's Proposal to Ban Young People from Smoking Clears First Commons Hurdle

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ’s proposals to ban young people from ever smoking have cleared their first Commons hurdle

Conservative MPs were given a free vote on the Bill, meaning those who voted against the Government’s position will not face punishment. She added: “We should not treat legally competent adults differently in this way, where people born a day apart will have permanently different rights.” The intervention by serving ministers comes after several senior Tories, including former prime minister Liz Truss, said they would not back the Bill due to concerns about freedom of personal choice.

She claimed there were enough “finger-wagging, nannying control freaks” on the opposition benches willing to support the proposals, urging Conservatives to “stand by our principles and our ideals”. Other Conservative former ministers supported the plans, with ex-health secretary Sir Sajid Javid criticising colleagues for “choosing to stand up for big tobacco against the interest of their constituents”.

