Rishi Sunak's Hollow Laugh

It’s a hollow laugh. Each time he does it, it sounds emptier than it was before. Rishi Sunak’s snigger tells you everything you need to know about the inadequacies of hisThe problems were on full display yesterday, when the Prime Minister undertook a series of local BBC radio interviews. Recent British prime ministers have repeatedly underestimated local BBC presenters, who are often more collected and laser-focused than their national counterparts.

Naturally, people asked when the election will be. It was the “overwhelming” question listeners wanted an answer to, BBC Radio Tees host Amy Oakden told him. Sunak laughed. He laughed like a man who had never heard a joke in his life. He laughed like an AI approximating the sound of human mirth, but was insufficiently developed to master its cadence. It was like watching Orlando Bloom perform“Why is that funny?” Oakden asked. “Sorr

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC: Rishi Sunak squirms as he tries to laugh off key General Election questionA BBC presenter was left fuming with Rishi Sunak as he laughed off a key question about the General Election.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rishi Sunak Tells Tories To 'Go And Smash It' At Local ElectionsNed Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Rule out election deal with Nigel Farage, Labour tells Rishi SunakTory MPs have called for Reform UK man to be made US ambassador or given a peerage in return for him not standing at the election

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

UN tells Rishi Sunak to drop Rwanda asylum seeker deportation schemeRishi Sunak has been urged to abandon his Rwanda scheme by a United Nations human rights watchdog.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rishi Sunak launches surprise reshuffle with 2 ministers OUT hours after committee grilling...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Rishi Sunak mocks Liz Truss’s claims she was ousted as PM by the ‘Deep State’...Rishi Sunak has mocked Liz Truss’s claims to have been ousted by the ‘Deep State’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »