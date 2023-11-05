Rishi Sunak's Climate Commitment U-turn

There are different levels of environmentalist: From those who live off grid as they cook their own faeces, bathe in the Grand Union Canal and heat up their yurts with solar power to the 4x4 diesel spewing yummy mummies who can afford to burn enough electric to power a small city, as they throw rubbish out the window and fly to foreign climes a score times a year. Still, they often have a charity subscription of £10 per month to Greenpeace as we all, in own little way, do our ‘bit’.
I would gauge myself as being somewhere in between. I own an ‘ecoboost’ fiesta which runs on fuel, yet I cycle a lot. I never throw litter but am happy to purchase the latest Nike sneakers made by the fair hands of teenage sweatshop workers before being shipped to blighty on a supersized tanker. Yet, as I write this, I care not one jot about the environment as it stands, and that is due to Rishi Sunak. Who can forget the spectacle of Rishi trying to fill a car he had borrowed with fuel before embarrassingly not knowing how to use his chip and pin card. Yet, despite his inability to undertake daily tasks that we all do in our sleep he has, in a lame attempt to distract us away from the things that really matter, announced, to some fanfare a ‘U-turn’ on some climate commitment
United Kingdom Headlines
