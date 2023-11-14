Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters say. The Prime Minister’s plans to tackle the small boats crisis face a make or break moment on Wednesday. A group of migrants in Dover, Kent, on a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. If the highest court in the land gives the plan the green light to proceed, or deems the policy falls foul of UK law.

The five Supreme Court judges are due to deliver their ruling at 10am on Wednesday morning, which is when the Prime Minister and the Home Office will learn whether the plan to deport migrants believed to have entered the UK illegally to Rwanda is lawful. If the court rules it is legal, then officials in the Home Office will immediately press ahead with plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. The department has been preparing flights behind the scenes for some time, with estimates that the first plane could depart the UK early in the New Year

LBC: David Cameron made Foreign Secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffleDavid Cameron has been made Foreign Secretary in a shock move as part of Rishi Sunak 's Cabinet reshuffle.

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour dismisses Lord Cameron's electoral successes as an easy attack against Rishi SunakLabour sources dismiss suggestions that Lord Cameron 's historic electoral successes could threaten Rishi Sunak 's claim to be the 'change candidate'. They argue that Lord Cameron 's history offers an easy attack line for Labour in the election campaign.

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayReports suggest that Rishi Sunak 's moderate stance on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) won't be enough to save the Tories at the general election . MPs on the right are likely to call for a review of the ECHR if the court judgment goes against them.

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters say Rishi Sunak 's Cabinet reshuffle was the first big name to leave No 10 after being stripped of her Government position, after prompting a political maelstrom with a controversial op-ed published in last week, in which she claimed the Metropolitan Police was “playing favourites” with protesters.

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayInside a jubilant Home Office as officials celebrate Suella Braverman's sacking 💬 One asylum official described the mood among staff as “bloody happy”, with a “general sense of relief”

LBCNEWS: Rishi Sunak faces backlash over David Cameron's appointment in Cabinet reshuffle Rishi Sunak is facing criticism from the right of the Conservative Party for appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary in his Cabinet reshuffle. Some party members have expressed their discontent with the decision, with concerns raised about the removal of Suella Braverman. Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns has submitted a letter of no confidence in Sunak, and hardline MPs have gathered to discuss the issue. The reshuffle has also been criticized for taking the country "back to the past".

