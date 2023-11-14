Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters say

While militant activity has been documented at Gaza hospitals, there has been no independent corroboration of its use as a Hamas base. Doubts persist over the evidence presented and the legitimacy of military action against hospitals. Israel claims that al-Shifa hospital is a military stronghold for Hamas and intends to occupy it. However, medical staff and aid groups dispute this claim and argue that hospitals should be protected.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVNEWS: Gaza hospitals face closure as troops encircle Shifa hospitalTroops encircled Gaza's Shifa hospital over the weekend and another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Quds, was forced to shut down on Sunday because it ran out of fuel. As battles around Gaza's hospitals continue, it raises an urgent question of when do medical facilities lose special protection under international humanitarian law?

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Patients Flee Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Amid Siege and Power ShortagePatients are leaving al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza due to the hospital's siege and lack of power. The Gaza health ministry reported 32 deaths in the past three days. Currently, there are approximately 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers, and 2,500 displaced people remaining at the hospital.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak 'considers firing Suella Braverman', with Conservatives split over Palestine police bias comments Rishi Sunak is said to be considering firing Suella Braverman over her incendiary comments ahead of the Palestine protests on Armistice Day, after she accused the police of having double standards - but some Conservative MPs continue to back her.

Source: LBC | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Cabinet reshuffle 'has been discussed' - as speculation mounts that Rishi Sunak could sack Suella Braverman Rishi Sunak has faced calls to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary following an article she authored in The Times last week.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak calls for unity on Armistice Day, as police fear 'serious disorder' amid Palestine march... Rishi Sunak has called for unity on Saturday's pro-Palestine march, as police warn there could be serious disorder with counter-protesters also set to come out for Armistice Day.

Source: LBC | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Suella Braverman sacked: Live updates as David Cameron gets top job Rishi Sunak has reshuffled his top team

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »