Rishi Sunak hits back after scathing attack from sacked home secretary

Rishi Sunak has hit back after a scathing attack from sacked home secretary Suella Braverman. A No 10 spokeswoman said this evening: "The Prime Minister was proud to appoint a strong, united team yesterday focused on delivering for the British people." The Prime Minister believes in actions not words.

He is proud that this government has brought forward the toughest legislation to tackle illegal migration this country has seen and has subsequently reduced the number of boat crossings by a third this year. And whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court tomorrow, he will continue that work. The PM thanks the former Home Secretary for her service. The statement comes after Ms Braverman accused the PM of a "betrayal of your promise to the nation" in a blistering parting shot after being sacked. The axed Home Secretary mauled the PM in an extraordinary resignation letter this evening, telling him that he "manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one" of four key policies

