Rishi Sunak faces parliamentary wrangling over Rwanda deportation scheme

Rishi Sunak is braced for a fresh round of parliamentary wrangling over his Bill to save the Government’s stalled Rwanda deportation scheme, as MPs and peers head back to Westminster this week.

The Government will seek to strip out changes made by peers who want extra legal sagefuards, including a provision to ensure “due regard” for domestic and international law.Health Secretary Victoria Atkins suggested on Sunday the Home Office is “ready to go” in implementing the plan when the Bill gets on to the statute books.

Meanwhile, the Times reported on Monday that Britain had also approached countries including Costa Rica, Armenia, Ivory Coast and Botswana a bid to replicate the scheme, which is set to cost at least £290 million, elsewhere.

Rishi Sunak Parliamentary Wrangling Rwanda Deportation Scheme Mps Peers Safety Of Rwanda Bill Legal Safeguards

