Rishi Sunak donates to Poppy Appeal ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Rishi Sunak this morning donated to the Poppy Appeal as he met Royal British Legion fundraisers in Downing Street. The Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, attached a poppy to each other ahead of Remembrance Sunday next month. Mr Sunak, wearing a red tie, and Ms Murty, in a red jumper, then thanked and posed for photographs with fundraisers who were mainly dressed in military uniform. As he donated to a collection pot, the PM appeared to struggle to fit in a banknote. Poppies will be plastic-free and recyclable for the first time this year in a move to reduce single-use plastic

Rishi Sunak Donates to Poppy AppealRishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet Royal British Legion fundraisers and donate to the Poppy Appeal in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

AI can ‘save NHS’ and plan school lessons Rishi Sunak to say ahead of safety summitThe Prime Minister will host a summit of world leaders and tech bosses on Wednesday in the hope of agreeing AI regulation Read more ⮕

SNP MP Calls on Rishi Sunak to Scrap VAT on SunscreenAn SNP MP who survived skin cancer as a teenager has called on Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT on sunscreen to help save more lives. Amy Callaghan has led a cross-party campaign calling on the UK Government to take action on the issue. Read more ⮕

SNP MP Amy Callaghan calls on Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT on sunscreenEXCLUSIVE: Amy Callaghan has written to Rishi Sunak to urge the Prime Minister to help save lives from skin cancer. Read more ⮕

Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announcesArtificial intelligence tools will be rolled out in classrooms across England to help reduce teachers' workloads, the Prime Minister has said. Read more ⮕