Rishi Sunak Donates to Poppy Appeal

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty met Royal British Legion fundraisers in Downing Street this morning. They donated to the Poppy Appeal and posed for photographs with the fundraisers. Poppies will be plastic-free and recyclable for the first time this year to reduce single-use plastics. Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 this year, with poppies traditionally worn in the lead-up to the occasion.

Rishi Sunak Donates to Poppy AppealRishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet Royal British Legion fundraisers and donate to the Poppy Appeal in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

Tracking Rishi Sunak's Pledges: Government's Progress So FarSky News has developed a tool to track the progress of Rishi Sunak's five pledges made in January. With a general election on the horizon, voters can now see how the government has delivered on its promises. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak's Competence and Electability: A Year in ReviewSophy Ridge takes over from Niall Paterson to discuss Rishi Sunak's record as prime minister with political experts Katy Balls and Rachel Cunliffe. Andrew Lansley also joins to analyze the potential lessons from the 1992 election campaign and the role of Jeremy Hunt in the current plan. Read more ⮕

AI can ‘save NHS’ and plan school lessons Rishi Sunak to say ahead of safety summitThe Prime Minister will host a summit of world leaders and tech bosses on Wednesday in the hope of agreeing AI regulation Read more ⮕

SNP MP Amy Callaghan calls on Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT on sunscreenEXCLUSIVE: Amy Callaghan has written to Rishi Sunak to urge the Prime Minister to help save lives from skin cancer. Read more ⮕

SNP MP Calls on Rishi Sunak to Scrap VAT on SunscreenAn SNP MP who survived skin cancer as a teenager has called on Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT on sunscreen to help save more lives. Amy Callaghan has led a cross-party campaign calling on the UK Government to take action on the issue. Read more ⮕