Rishi Sunak describes allegations as 'very serious' amid calls for investigation

Rishi Sunak has described allegations as 'very serious' as he insisted his party’s complaints procedures are 'robust.' Speaking to journalists on Monday, the prime minister urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to go to the police amid calls for an investigation into the party’s handling of the claims. Sir Jake Berry, a former Tory Party chairman, is said to have warned the police in a letter that an internal 'failure' to act on allegations allowed the unnamed MP to 'continue to offend.

' Mr Berry told police how one alleged victim was receiving financial support paid for by the party. He wrote the matter had been ongoing for two years, adding: 'There may be 5 victims of X who have been subject to a range of offences including multiple rapes'. Speaking on a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal, the PM said: 'These are very serious, anonymous allegations. It may be that they allude to something that is already the subject of a live police investigation, so I hope you understand it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that further specifically. Oliver Dowden denied rape and sexual misconduct allegations were covered up while he was party co-chairman. 'More broadly the Conservative Party has robust independent complaint procedures in place, but I would say to anybody who has information or evidence about any criminal acts to of course talk to police, that’s the right course of action.

