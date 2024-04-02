Rishi Sunak demands investigation into Israeli airstrike that killed British aid workers

Rishi Sunak has demanded a 'thorough and transparent investigation' into an Israeli airstrike that killed three British aid workers in Gaza. The prime minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening and told him he was 'appalled' by the deaths of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers, Downing Street said.

Politics Live: Calls for changes to government's flagship criminal justice bill around homelessness Nationals from Poland and Australia were also killed, as well as a dual citizen of the US and Canada - and a Palestinian who was driving the car they were all travelling in. A Downing Street spokesperson said: 'The prime minister spoke to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening. 'He said he was appalled by the killing of aid workers, including three British nationals, in an airstrike in Gaza yesterday and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happene

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rishi Sunak’s pledges to the British people lie in tattersThe PM asked us to judge him by his five priorities - so let's

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rishi Sunak urges voters to 'send a message to Keir Starmer' in local electionsRishi Sunak accused the Labour leader of 'arrogantly taking the British people for granted'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Rishi Sunak Tells Tories To 'Go And Smash It' At Local ElectionsNed Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Cops launch probe into Tory donor’s ‘racist’ comments after Rishi Sunak blasted them as ‘wrong’...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Nike ‘should not mess’ with St George’s Cross on England shirt, says Rishi SunakIt comes after Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a ‘playful update’ to the shirt.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Andy Burnham says Rishi Sunak hasn't spoken to him since becoming Prime Minister'I don't think that reflects well on his party'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »