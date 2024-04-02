Rishi Sunak demands investigation into deaths of British aid workers in Gaza

Rishi Sunak has demanded an investigation into the deaths of three British aid workers in Gaza in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, Downing Street has said. The Number Ten spokesperson said Sunak was "appalled" by the killing of the aid workers, including three British nationals, in an airstrike in Gaza on Monday. They said the PM "demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happened" during the call with the Israeli Prime Minister on Tuesday evening.

Seven people were killed while travelling in marked vehicles as part of a World Central Kitchen charity convoy on Gaza’s coastal road in Deir Balah, central Gaza, yesterday. Netanyahu has admitted they were killed in an "unintentional" Israeli strike. Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that aid workers were killed by the Israeli Defense Force. Trudeau added he was "heartbroken" for the families of those killed

