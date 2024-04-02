Rishi Sunak delivers on childcare plan as parents benefit from taxpayer-funded care

Rishi Sunak has insisted he is delivering on his childcare plan as the first parents in England begin to benefit from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care. The PM said the plan would "build a brighter future for families and help to grow our economy", but Labour has said that families will struggle to access places.The policy, which came into effect on Monday, is the first phase of a plan to expand funded childcare for working parents.
Officials said the number of parents taking up places will initially be in the "thousands" but that is expected to grow by "tens of thousands" in the coming weeks.The offer will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September this year, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week a year later.The government has said it is confident that the childcare sector is ready to deliver the offer and make sure parents have the childcare they nee
