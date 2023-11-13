Rishi Sunak considers giving police greater powers to tackle protests

Rishi Sunak could give police greater powers to tackle protests following the Armistice Day clashes whichShe was sacked as home secretary after she was accused of stoking tensions, with pressure mounting on the Prime Minister to sack her as part of a ministerial reshuffle. Mr Sunak is looking to tighten the laws to make it easier to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism, according to several newspapers.

He looks set to press Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s ugly scenes in London when he meets the police chief in the coming days. Defence minister James Heappey said “clearly the law needs to be strengthened” to prevent protests where “hateful” messages are displayed or chanted. Weeks of pro-Palestinian protests in cities across the country, plus the ugly scenes as a far-right counter-demonstration attempted to reach the Cenotaph on Saturday, appear to have convinced ministers of the need to ac

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVLONDON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Rishi Sunak slams 'EDL thugs' over Armistice Day chaos: Prime Minister condemns 'violent, wholly...Counter-protesters throw projectiles at police on Armistice Day in Westminster. More than 90 people have been arrested while attempting to get to pro-Palestine march in London. Police have blasted the 'unacceptable aggression'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Rishi Sunak slams 'EDL thugs' over Armistice Day chaos: Prime Minister condemns 'violent, wholly...Counter-protesters throw projectiles at police on Armistice Day in Westminster. More than 90 people have been arrested while attempting to get to pro-Palestine march in London. Police have blasted the 'unacceptable aggression'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak calls for unity on Armistice Day, as police fear 'serious disorder' amid Palestine march... Rishi Sunak has called for unity on Saturday's pro-Palestine march, as police warn there could be serious disorder with counter-protesters also set to come out for Armistice Day .

Source: LBC | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak orders 'crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violence Rishi Sunak is looking at new laws to clamp down on protests after violence blighted Armistice Day .

Source: LBC | Read more »

LBC: Sunak echoes Braverman as PM 'to crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violence Rishi Sunak has echoed Suella Braverman with the Prime Minister set to clamp down on protests after violence and bigotry blighted Armistice Day , reports say.

Source: LBC | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak 'considers firing Suella Braverman', with Conservatives split over Palestine police bias comments Rishi Sunak is said to be considering firing Suella Braverman over her incendiary comments ahead of the Palestine protests on Armistice Day , after she accused the police of having double standards - but some Conservative MPs continue to back her.

Source: LBC | Read more »