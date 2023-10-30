Rishi Sunak condemned over new oil and gas licences

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said the new licences have been awarded in areas prioritised because they have the potential to go into production more quickly than others.

Philip Evans, climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “UK voters want warmer homes, cheaper energy bills and a government that’s not afraid to take on the climate crisis. Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “Giving the green light to dozens of new fossil fuel licences is nothing short of a climate crime.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “The Government’s disregard for the wellbeing of future generations has never been clearer than in its latest announcement of 27 new oil and gas licences in the North Sea. headtopics.com

“The only real way to insulate the UK and homeowners from volatile gas prices is to help them use less. “The North Sea mostly contains oil, not gas, and like 80% of UK oil Rosebank’s will likely be exported.

There are currently 284 offshore fields in production in the UK North Sea and an estimated 5.25 billion barrels of oil equivalent in total projected production to 2050.

