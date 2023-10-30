Rishi Sunak announces aim to have AI in every classroom to reduce teacher workloads

to reduce teachers' workloads has been announced by Rishi Sunak, with the aim of one day having a personalised assistant in every classroom in England.

It follows a pilot of the tools in some schools, testing how they work and measuring their ability to reduce teachers’ workloads. He said he agreed with developing AI to support teachers he pointed out £43m had already been allocated to Oak National Academy for other projects.

Oak National Academy was set up during the Covid pandemic to create online resources for teachers who were carrying out classes remotely.It became an independent public body in 2022 "Oak National Academy’s work to harness AI to free up the workload for teachers is a perfect example of the revolutionary benefits this technology can bring." headtopics.com

