Rise in skin cancer cases underscores importance of early detection using machine learning

Pigmented skin lesions (PSLs), ranging from benign moles to malignant melanomas, are central to this concern. Dermoscopy, employing a magnifying lens, aids in diagnosing PSLs. Yet, non-specialists often rely on standard cameras, sending images for expert diagnosis—a method nearly as effective as in-person consultations.
The imperative of early melanoma detection Melanoma, a highly fatal form of skin cancer, often gets detected in advanced stages. However, studies from the past decade have indicated that early diagnosis can drastically reduce mortality rates.
Few have showcased a complete overview of all available clinical datasets. For clarity, the authors compared the review with other recent reviews, considering year scope, imaging modality type, and major tasks in the automated skin cancer detection pipeline.
Illumination correction Images might contain illumination artifacts. To prevent shading and lesion border confusion, shading is diminished before segmentation. Image resizing and cropping Ensuring uniformity in image size is vital for training convolutional neural network (CNN) models. This is achieved through cropping, resizing, and re-scaling the images.
Image segmentation in dermatology Image segmentation involves partitioning an image into different sections or pixel clusters, called image objects. It simplifies image analysis, aiding in easier lesion extraction. However, skin image segmentation remains challenging, often necessitating pre and post-processing.