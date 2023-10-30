Rise in Pedestrian Fatalities on Halloween Night

On Halloween night, there's a 43% rise in pedestrian fatalities, mainly due to the surge in drink driving incidents and the crowded streets. With countless families nationwide preparing for an evening of trick-or-treating, ensuring safety during this time is paramount.

Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed said: “Trick-and-treating can be an exciting activity for kids, but it’s important to remember that amidst all the fun, there are also a variety of risks and dangers you must be aware of.

"One of the greatest risks on Halloween night is pedestrian deaths. There are said to be 43% more pedestrian deaths on Halloween night than on any other autumn night. Alongside this, children are most at risk between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., therefore, you must ensure you supervise your children whilst they are trick-or-treating, remaining aware of your surroundings and the streets around you. headtopics.com

"Following on from the last point, costumes can be a hazard for children on Halloween. Make sure there are little to no trip hazards associated with the costume and also make sure that your child can see clearly through any masks or headwear as an obstructed view could put them in the way of danger, especially as the evenings will be darker.

"When approaching houses for trick-or-treating, check for any clear signs that the residents do not want to be disturbed. Some may put signs up to signal this, whereas others may not decorate their house-front. You want to make sure you aren’t upsetting your neighbours or receiving any unwanted or upsetting reactions throughout your night. headtopics.com

