Rise in Older People Without Secure Housing

The number of older people without secure housing is rising sharply, up by more than 50 per cent in just four years. Susan, 74, has been happily settled in her home in Havering, outer London, for more than a decade. Her landlord is a friend of a friend who bought the property as an investment, with her in mind as the tenant. Susan was given an eviction order to leave the property by 19 March.

But on the advice of her local council, she has decided to stay until the bailiffs kick her out later this year. She will then become homeless as there is nowhere suitable for her to go. Susan looked for another place to rent privately, but local rates are now so high she is unable to afford them on her small pension – and landlords are reluctant to take older tenants on a fixed income who won’t be able to swallow yearly rent hikes

