Rise in Non-Smoking Lung Cancer Cases Linked to Radon Exposure

Although lung cancer is traditionally thought of as a "smoker's disease," a surprising 15-20% of newly diagnosed lung cancer s occur in people who have never smoked, many of whom are in their 40s or 50s. Doctors say this concerning rise in non-smoking lung cancer cases is likely linked to long-term, high exposures of radon gas . This colorless, odorless gas is emitted from the breakdown of radioactive material naturally occurring underground that then seeps through building foundations.

The gas can linger and accumulate in people’s homes and lungs silently unless they know to test for it. Although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends regular radon testing and corrective measures to lower exposure levels in homes, a new consumer survey conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) showed that a stunning 75% of Americans have not had their homes tested for radon, and over half (55%) are not concerned about radon exposure in their homes, community or schools. Anyone with lungs can develop lung cancer, and as a community we should be aware and concerned about radon exposure because it's thought to be one of the leading causes of lung cancer in never-smokers – and there is something we can do reduce our ris

