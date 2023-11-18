Rise in 'Honey Trapping' as Women Test Their Partners' Loyalty

Jana Hocking has noticed a rise in ' honey trapping '. Girlfriends and wives are asking other women to message their partners. If the man flirts back, they 'fail the loyalty test '. READ MORE:Strap in folks because there's a new sneaky tactic we women-folk are using to catch men out in their cheating ways... and I'm going to be honest, it's a little dark. In fact, it kinda makes me feel dirty.

I came across this trickery late one night when I was scrolling my current obsession - a Facebook page called 'Sis, is this your man'. It allows women to upload pictures of the men they are currently dating or chatting to on dating apps, to see if anyone else is dating them. It's wild! No that isn't the dating tactic… read on, dear reader, read on. There are hundreds of these pages on Facebook and they are all set to specific locations. So I follow the Sydney edition. Safe to say, there are always dramas on there with women constantly shocked to find out the guy they thought they were dating exclusively had hooked up with three other women in the last mont





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHROPSHİRESTAR: 'No limit' as Newtown honey company is the bee’s knees after double successA multi-award-winning Mid Wales honey business has added more accolades to its growing collection.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: The Best Clinique Black Honey Dupes To Shop Now From £5The 90s classic has made a comeback and Gen Z are obsessed. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

THESUN: Influencer jailed for 23 years over horrifying honey trap as victim was subjected to cruel game of Russian...Influencer jailed over honey trap as victim was subjected to game of Russian roulette

Source: TheSun | Read more »

HEATWORLD: We’ve found the best Clinique Black Honey dupes from £4.32The shade recently went viral on TikTok, so here are the best Clinique Black Honey dupes you can shop right now. Read more on heat.

Source: heatworld | Read more »

FT: The best autumn stew recipes for cold nightsSeven hearty Honey & Co recipes that make stormy weather a pleasure

Source: FT | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: The Rise of Metallic Makeup: A Laid-Back Touch of Seasonal SparkleMetallic makeup is predicted to be one of this winter's go-to beauty trends, offering a more understated shimmer for festive party looks. With muted shine and jewel-toned hues, silver and gold take center stage in this grown-up, low-key alternative to classic glitter and gloss looks.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »