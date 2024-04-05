Rise in Canine Fertility Clinics Linked to Demand for Designer Dogs

The number of canine fertility clinics rose from 40 in 2020 to more than 400 in 2023, according to findings from the Environment Committee’s (Efra) pet welfare and abuse inquiry. A report outlining the inquiry findings has linked this increase to a rise in demand for “designer” dogs bred with extreme characteristics , such as flat faces, which leave animals likely to suffer a lifetime of health issues.

MPs said that social media had a role to play in popularising breeds like French bulldogs, which often experience health issues due to their flat faces

