Riot in Dublin after stabbing attack leaves buses and police car on fire

Two buses and a police car were set on fire in a riot in Dublin driven by 'far-right hooligans' that broke out following a stabbing attack in which five people were hurt, including three children. Rioters set off flairs and fireworks at police and a Garda (Irish police) car was set on fire near to the scene in Parnell Square. Two double-decker buses have also been set on fire, as well as a tram. Crowds clashed with police, as officers with riot shields held back the crowds.
Shops were looted as the mob ran wild on Thursday evening.The city centre was returned to a scene closer to normal by the early hours of Friday morning, authorities said.More than 400 Irish police officers were involved in the height of the response. Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said some members of the police force had been attacked, but none had been seriously hurt.The head of the Garda blamed a 'complete lunatic' faction of the far-right and blamed disinformation for the chao
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »