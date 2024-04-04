Rio Ferdinand urges Marcus Rashford to make a big decision on his future

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has insisted Marcus Rashford has a big decision to make over his future at the club in the summer. Rashford has endured one of his worst individual seasons for the Reds this year and was involved in a controversial fall-out earlier this year after a trip to Belfast. In 36 games this campaign, the England international has scored just eight goals and assisted a further six.
His numbers are wide of the mark of what he produced last term, where he contributed to 41 goals in 56 games. Rashford's form has left his place in England's European Championship squad in doubt. Many have called for the 26-year-old to leave United in the summer for a fresh start, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in replacing Kylian Mbappe with him
